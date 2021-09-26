0
Sunday 26 September 2021 - 01:17

Former ‘Israeli’ Captive Gilad Shalit Narrates How Hamas Treated Him in Detention

Story Code : 955782
Former ‘Israeli’ Captive Gilad Shalit Narrates How Hamas Treated Him in Detention
In comments published by ‘Israeli’ Channel 12, Shalit said his kidnappers had treated him well, and tried to keep him alive since “a dead soldier is worthless.”

As for how he used to communicate with his jailers, Shalit said some of them talked to him in Hebrew, a few talked to him in English, and others talked in Arabic.

Shalit said he used to sleep in the day and stay awake at night, and ate good food.

“Hamas dealt with my issue in top secrecy. A good evidence is that ‘Israel’ didn’t learn any detail about me over the five years during which I was held captive other than the video that was published by the Qassam Brigades while I was reading ‘Palestine’ Newspaper,” Shalit added.

The ‘Israeli’ soldier that was formerly held captive by the Palestinian resistance also explained that he was told what to say while recording that video, noting that the Palestinians were keen to show the date and the edition of the newspaper he was reading.
Comment


Featured Stories
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
23 September 2021
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
23 September 2021
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
22 September 2021