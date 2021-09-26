0
Sunday 26 September 2021 - 02:08

Russia Calls On US to Be More Active to Revive JCPOA

Story Code : 955784
Russia Calls On US to Be More Active to Revive JCPOA
Speaking in a news conference on Saturday evening, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that the United States would return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The foreign minister added that Moscow wants the Vienna talks to resume as soon as possible.

Russian senior diplomat called on the US government to lift sanctions imposed against Iran after former US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Lavrov also called on the US to be more active to revive Iran's nuclear deal.
Comment


Featured Stories
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
23 September 2021
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
23 September 2021
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
22 September 2021