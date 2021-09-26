Russia Calls On US to Be More Active to Revive JCPOA

Islam Times - Russia's foreign minister said that Iran was committed to Non- Proliferation Treaty (NPT) but that the United States did not adhere to Iran's nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) had signed with Iran.

Speaking in a news conference on Saturday evening, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that the United States would return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).The foreign minister added that Moscow wants the Vienna talks to resume as soon as possible.Russian senior diplomat called on the US government to lift sanctions imposed against Iran after former US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA.Lavrov also called on the US to be more active to revive Iran's nuclear deal.