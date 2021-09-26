Ehud Barak: ‘Israel’ Lost Nuclear Confrontation with Iran

Islam Times - The former Israeli premier, Ehud Barak, considered that ‘Israel’ has lost its nuclear confrontation with Iran, accusing Netanyahu and Trump of giving Tehran a chance to develop its nuke program.

Barak indicated that Netanyahu committed a deadly mistake by encouraging Trump to revoke the nuclear deal, adding that Tel Aviv must acknowledge defeat.Zionist analysts considered that Iran will not easily return to the nuclear talks, adding that it will also continue developing its nuke program while procrastinating any agreement with US.Meanwhile, the Zionist occupation authorities restricted measures at Gilboa prison at prevent any further escape operations, knowing that six Palestinian prisoners managed on September 6 to break out of the jail before the enemy troops recaptured them few days later.