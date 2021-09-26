0
Sunday 26 September 2021 - 08:53

US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM

Lavrov said at  a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings that  there is  one remaining hotbed in Syria, in Idlib, and there is no problem in combating terrorism there as “our military sites  and those of the Syrian army come under  attacks in the de-escalation zones and we will not allow this issue to continue”.

In the same context, Lavruv condemned US occupation of the two areas of al-Tanf and al-Rukban in Syria, describing it as “unacceptable”, SANA reported.

He also condemned Western counties’ insistence on the mechanism of delivering aid to Syria without obtaining the acceptance of the Syrian government.
US threatens Syria's territorial integrity: Russian FM
Islam Times - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the United States' control over the eastern bank of the Euphrates River poses the biggest threat to Syria's territorial integrity....
