Iran Hails Alegria’s Stances against Israel

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iran lauded Algeria’s stances against the activities of the Zionist regime.

In a meeting with his Algerian counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday, Hossein Amirabdollahian praised Algeria’s stances on the regional developments, especially against the Israeli regime’s policies.He also expressed satisfaction with the level of relations between Tehran and Algiers, stressed the need for the implementation of their previous agreements, and called for holding a new meeting of Joint Political Commission with the purpose of promoting the bilateral ties.For his part, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra expressed readiness to pay a visit to Tehran for talks with the Iranian authorities.In his last meeting during a four-day stay in New York, the Iranian foreign minister also talked about the latest developments in North Africa and West Asia with his Algerian counterpart.