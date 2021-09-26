0
Sunday 26 September 2021 - 10:08

Palestinian Authority Calls On Sudan to Unfreeze Confiscated Assets

Story Code : 955846
Palestinian Authority Calls On Sudan to Unfreeze Confiscated Assets
Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official close to President Mahmoud Abbas, made the plea in a tweet on Saturday.
 
"We hope that the state of Sudan, which has always been a supporter (people and a government) to Palestine, to hand over the movable and immovable funds that were confiscated to the State of Palestine and its Government," Sheikh said, adding that, “The Palestinian people are in need of this money, especially our great people under siege in Gaza.”
 
The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the coastal enclave.  
 
The siege has inflicted severe hardship on residents. The poverty rate among Gaza’s population has reached 53 percent, while “extreme poverty” stands at 33.8 percent, according to statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).
 
About 68 percent of families do not have enough to eat, while 80 percent of Gazans are dependent on aid.
 
The seizure of assets comes just months after Israel's deadly onslaught against the Gaza Strip, where some 260 Palestinians were martyred, including dozens of women and children.
 
Since the ouster of Sudanese former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019, Sudan's military rulers have confiscated and taken control of all assets that they claimed to have provided backing for Hamas.
Comment


Featured Stories
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
Syria Urges Turkey to Immediately Withdraw from Its Territory
23 September 2021
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
Libya’s Haftar Says Suspends Military Role, Ahead of Polls
23 September 2021
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
Tunisia’s Ennahda: Saied’s Power Grab Risks “Dismantling State”
22 September 2021