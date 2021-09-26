Palestinian Authority Calls On Sudan to Unfreeze Confiscated Assets

Islam Times - The Palestinian Authority has called on Sudan to hand over confiscated assets that Khartoum has alleged were being used to support the Hamas resistance movement, emphasizing that Palestinians, particularly residents of the besieged Gaza Strip, are “in need” of the funds.

"We hope that the state of Sudan, which has always been a supporter (people and a government) to Palestine, to hand over the movable and immovable funds that were confiscated to the State of Palestine and its Government," Sheikh said, adding that, “The Palestinian people are in need of this money, especially our great people under siege in Gaza.”

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the coastal enclave.

The siege has inflicted severe hardship on residents. The poverty rate among Gaza’s population has reached 53 percent, while “extreme poverty” stands at 33.8 percent, according to statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

About 68 percent of families do not have enough to eat, while 80 percent of Gazans are dependent on aid.

The seizure of assets comes just months after Israel's deadly onslaught against the Gaza Strip, where some 260 Palestinians were martyred, including dozens of women and children.

Since the ouster of Sudanese former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019, Sudan's military rulers have confiscated and taken control of all assets that they claimed to have provided backing for Hamas.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official close to President Mahmoud Abbas, made the plea in a tweet on Saturday.