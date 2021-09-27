Yemen Clears Two Important Areas of Takfiri Elements

Islam Times - Yemen's security sources announced new details of the liberation of Al-Suma'a and Masura cities in al-Bayda Province from Takfiri elements.

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the complete liberation of al-Bayda Province in southern Yemen after clearing al-Suma'a and Masura of al-Qaeda and ISIS elements as part of Operation Fajr al-Hurriya and gave new details regarding the operation.He said at least 70 Takfiri and mercenaries were killed, 120 wounded, and 40 captured. Ten armored and non-armored vehicles were destroyed, and Yemeni forces took large amounts of military equipment and ammunition, taking control of seven Takfiri camps.