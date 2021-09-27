0
Monday 27 September 2021 - 05:17

Landslide in Southwestern China Leaves at least Two Killed, 12 Missing

Landslide in Southwestern China Leaves at least Two Killed, 12 Missing
At least two persons have died and 12 others remain missing after a heavy rain-triggered mudslide that hit Tianquan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday," the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported citing local authorities as saying on Sunday.

Meanwhile, local earthquake disaster headquarters activated the Level II emergency response, the second-highest in the four-tier emergency response system, at 1 p.m. (local time) on Sunday.

The Sichuan provincial emergency management department has dispatched over 260 people from various cities to Tianquan to carry out search and rescue efforts. 
