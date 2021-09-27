0
Monday 27 September 2021 - 07:32

Sudanese Army Says Repulses Border Attack by Ethiopian Forces

Story Code : 955968
Sudanese Army Says Repulses Border Attack by Ethiopian Forces
In a statement on Sunday, Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also serves as the head of the military, said in a press conference that the Sudanese troops forced the Ethiopian forces to retreat from Umm Barakit. The area sits within the disputed al-Fashaga border region, where there has been increased tension.

Burhan, who did not give further details, stressed that it showed how the military was protecting Sudan, days after a coup attempt was reported in the capital Khartoum.

The incursion came as reports said Ethiopian government sources said, "We deny the movement of our forces on the Sudanese border or their incursion into any area."

Tensions along the border between the two African neighbors have been running high since the outbreak of a conflict in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray last year.

In November, Sudan's federal government accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking military bases across the north.

Three weeks later, the government declared victory when it gained control of regional capital Mekelle. However, the TPLF forces resumed fighting later and retook Mekelle and most of Tigray at the end of June after the government withdrew its soldiers and declared a ceasefire.

Millions of people are at risk of starvation as the brutal civil war in Tigray is reaching a turning point, with thousands of captured Ethiopian government troops arriving in the region.

Tens of thousands of refugees from Ethiopia have also fled to eastern Sudan to escape the fighting, which is concentrated on al-Fashqa. The fertile farmland border area is claimed by Sudan but settled by Ethiopian farmers.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021