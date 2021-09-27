0
Monday 27 September 2021 - 11:29

The ‘Warm’ Reception: Bahraini FM, Emirati Official Meet Zionist PM Ahead Of UN Speech

Story Code : 956007
The ‘Warm’ Reception: Bahraini FM, Emirati Official Meet Zionist PM Ahead Of UN Speech
"I am so very happy to meet you," said Bennett. "I felt it's important that we meet after a year of the [so-called] ‘Abraham Accords,’ which, from our perspective, is very meaningful.

"First of all, I want to tell you that I met the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt, and they are, of course, delighted with the relationship […], and I want to assure you of continuity," added Bennett.

"We are stable, we believe in this relationship and we want to expand it as much as possible," Bennett bragged.

This was Bennett's first meeting with senior ministers from signatory countries ever since announcing their unashamed normalization with the Zionist occupiers of the lands of Palestine.
Related Stories
Bahraini FM draws ridicule by hailing bin Salman as Wall of China
Islam Times - Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah has sparked international ridicule by drawing a parallel between Saudi Crown ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021