The ‘Warm’ Reception: Bahraini FM, Emirati Official Meet Zionist PM Ahead Of UN Speech

Islam Times - In a blatant ‘warm’ reception for the coldblooded child killer, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar on Sunday night met with Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hours ahead of his speech before the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA].

"I am so very happy to meet you," said Bennett. "I felt it's important that we meet after a year of the [so-called] ‘Abraham Accords,’ which, from our perspective, is very meaningful."First of all, I want to tell you that I met the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt, and they are, of course, delighted with the relationship […], and I want to assure you of continuity," added Bennett."We are stable, we believe in this relationship and we want to expand it as much as possible," Bennett bragged.This was Bennett's first meeting with senior ministers from signatory countries ever since announcing their unashamed normalization with the Zionist occupiers of the lands of Palestine.