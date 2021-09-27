0
Monday 27 September 2021 - 11:35

Bahrain to Join US Drone ’Task Force’ For Operations in Gulf

Story Code : 956010
Bahrain to Join US Drone ’Task Force’ For Operations in Gulf
In a statement on Sunday, the US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said officials of the two sides visited American facilities in the Arab country, including the US Naval Forces Central Command [NAVCENT], to discuss details of the cooperation.

Bahrain, one of the closest US allies in the region, will be the first regional country to collaborate with the US task force in a series of exercises and maneuvers, in which both manned and unmanned aircraft will operate with military forces from the region.

Dubbed ‘Task Force 59’, it will be the first-of-its-kind US naval group, covering vast areas in the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

US Navy officials declined to identify which systems they would bring in from their headquarters in Bahrain, but they say the coming months would see US drones spreading across the region.

“We want to put more systems out in the maritime domain above, on and below the sea,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, said in a statement on Sunday. “We want more eyes on what’s happening out there.”

The 5th Fleet's mission includes the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, through where 30 percent of the world's seaborne-traded crude oil passes every day.

It also stretches to the Suez Canal, the waterway in Egypt linking the Mideast to the Mediterranean, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off Yemen.

According to reports, the systems being used by the 5th Fleet's new ‘Task Force 59’ will include some of those involved in an April test led by the Navy's Pacific Fleet, such as ultra-endurance aerial surveillance drones, surface ships and smaller underwater drones that resemble torpedoes.

“I think that environment really suits us well to experiment and move faster,” Cooper said in a statement. “And our belief is if the new systems can work here, they can probably work anywhere else and can scale them across other fleets.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021