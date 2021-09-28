0
Tuesday 28 September 2021 - 02:09

“Wanted”: Picture, Address of Incoming ‘Israeli’ Shin Bet Head Leaked

Story Code : 956089
“Wanted”: Picture, Address of Incoming ‘Israeli’ Shin Bet Head Leaked
According to the Zionist regime’s rules, it is against the ‘law’ to publish the name until the incoming head is approved by a committee.

However, a source told ‘Israeli’ KAN news agency that because the individual is widely known in the Zionist security sector and because his picture was taken at a public event, there is no cause for concern.

Palestinian media reported that the incoming official's information and picture were leaked by the Palestinian resistance, with a source who leaked the information warning that he is "monitored by us in the resistance, he is on the wanted list and the arms of the resistance will pursue him."

Earlier this month, the Zionist occupation regime’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett nominated the Shin Bet’s current deputy chief, known as R., to succeed current director Nadav Argaman as the next head of the Zionist spy agency as of October 13.
