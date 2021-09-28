0
Tuesday 28 September 2021 - 02:13

Putin to Meet Erdogan in Person: Kremlin

Story Code : 956091
Putin to Meet Erdogan in Person: Kremlin
When asked about the event, the Kremlin press secretary assured that Erdogan’s visit to Russia will take place, "Yes, we have been preparing for this visit," TASS reported.

"Almost all events (of the Russian president) remain in the videoconference mode, it goes without saying that the meeting with Erdogan will be in person," the spokesman stressed.

Peskov specified that holding Putin’s meetings online are "preventive measures, precautionary measures" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They will take place anyway, it’s about the president," he stressed adding that "contacts and president’s working schedule continue in a full format."

Earlier, it was reported that negotiations between Putin and Erdogan would be held on September 29. Peskov said that the Turkish leader’s statements over Crimea "do not ruin the prospects of holding the successful, substantial and constructive working visit of President Erdogan to Moscow."
Related Stories
Ukraine approves law banning pro-Kremlin Russian books
Islam Times - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed into law a bill banning the import of Russian books deemed to glorify the Kremlin, a move expected to further damage Kiev-...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021