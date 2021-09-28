Hezbollah: Israeli Invasion of Jenin Camp in Occupied West Bank Personifies Enemy’s Criminal Policy
Story Code : 956093
In a statement, Hezbollah hailed the Palestinian resistance fighters’ vigilance and heroic confrontation with the Israeli incursion, and infliction of several injuries upon the Zionist occupation soldiers.
Finally, Hezbollah offered deep condolence to all the Palestinian people and the families of the martyrs, hoping that Holy God raise their afterlife ranks and that those sacrifices lead to an imminent victory, God willing.