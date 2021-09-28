Hezbollah: Israeli Invasion of Jenin Camp in Occupied West Bank Personifies Enemy’s Criminal Policy

Islam Times - Hezbollah condemned on Monday the Israeli move of storming Jenin camp and various areas in the occupied West Bank as well as killing five martyrs and capturing a number of Palestinian resistance fighters, stressing that it personifies the enemy’s criminal and treacherous policy.

In a statement, Hezbollah hailed the Palestinian resistance fighters’ vigilance and heroic confrontation with the Israeli incursion, and infliction of several injuries upon the Zionist occupation soldiers.Finally, Hezbollah offered deep condolence to all the Palestinian people and the families of the martyrs, hoping that Holy God raise their afterlife ranks and that those sacrifices lead to an imminent victory, God willing.