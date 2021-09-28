0
Tuesday 28 September 2021 - 02:59

Belarusian President: US Creating NATO Bases in Ukraine Under Guise of Training Centers

Story Code : 956096
Belarusian President: US Creating NATO Bases in Ukraine Under Guise of Training Centers
"Ukraine-related issues require special attention. You can see that NATO troops are being dragged there. The United States is establishing bases in Ukraine. Clearly, we need to respond to that," he pointed out, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

According to Lukashenko, he has repeatedly discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian president and I have been holding consultations on the issue, we have agreed that we need to take some action," Lukashenko emphasized.

"Otherwise, we will have to face an unacceptable situation on the border of Belarus and Russia, even missiles of the necessary range may be deployed there. We did not sign up for it and we cannot let it happen," the Belarusian president stressed.

"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Lukashenko added.

He also stressed that whole foreign troops corps are being deployed in Poland on the border with Belarus.

"It is clear that wherever you deploy troops in Poland it won’t be against Germany. Meanwhile, it is foreign troops, primarily US ones," he said.

"We see Lithuania getting into every crack to prove their loyalty to NATO and the US. But the saddest thing is Ukraine. We have a new front opening," he added.

According to Lukashenko, not only "training camps are created" in Ukraine "where Belarus operations, as intelligence services say, are being taught".

The president emphasized that Ukrainian border control officers had discovered weapon caches on the border with Belarus.

"If these caches are for plans on the Ukrainian territory, don’t drag them to our border. They should hide them somewhere else. It’s clear, we see manifestations of unacceptable actions against Belarus. A lot has already been said about it," he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021