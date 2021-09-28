Iranian Envoy Raps Bennett’s UN Speech: Iran-phobic, Full of Lies

Islam Times - Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations lashed out at the Zionist regime’s prime minister for delivering a speech “full of lies” as the UN General Assembly.

The remarks came after Bennett used his first speech to the world body to solely try to tarnish Iran to the exclusion of even the Palestinian issue.

Bennett claimed that Iran’s nuclear energy program had crossed all “red lines,” adding that the country sought to control the Middle East region under a “nuclear umbrella.”

In response, Takht Ravanchi wrote, “That [‘Israeli’] regime is in no position to discuss our peaceful program when it has hundreds of nuclear warheads.”

Despite its constant denial, Tel Aviv has been running a notorious and highly secretive nuclear weapons program—the only one in the region—that has provided it with at least 200 non-conventional warheads, Press TV reported.

Takht Ravanchi also said Bennett’s intentional refusal to include the slightest reference in his address to the Palestinian issue, “illustrates a determination to deprive Palestinian rights.”

“Iran-phobia runs rampant at UN. The ‘Israeli’ regime PM’s speech was full of lies on Iran,” Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday.