0
Tuesday 28 September 2021 - 10:53

China, NATO Officials Discuss Afghanistan, Regional Tensions

Story Code : 956151
China, NATO Officials Discuss Afghanistan, Regional Tensions
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the discussions had been “positive and constructive”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken the previous day, according to the statement, focusing on “issues of common concern,” AP reported.
 
Chinese officials gave no further details of the talks.
 
Beijing long opposed the presence of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting from the relative stability that presence provided. It has been strongly critical of the shambolic US withdrawal that paved the way for the Taliban sweeping to power, calling it hasty and irresponsible.
 
Beijing said the two officials speaking Monday agreed to “raise the standard of dialogue to advance practical cooperation” between China and NATO on issues including counterterrorism, anti-piracy, cyber security and international peacekeeping.
 
Stoltenberg told China's foreign minister that the alliance “went into Afghanistan to ensure the country did not serve again as a platform for terrorists,” according to NATO's press release Monday, adding that no attacks against China or alliance members had been organized from the country since 2001.
 
Stoltenberg also stressed in the meeting the importance of a "coordinated international approach, including with countries from the region, to hold the Taliban accountable for their commitments on countering terrorism and upholding human rights, not least the rights of women.”
 
China has kept open its embassy in Kabul and maintained dialogue with the Taliban group, including hosting a delegation in July led by top leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.
 
At that meeting, Wang referred to the Taliban as “a pivotal military and political force in Afghanistan" that is “expected to play an important role in the in process of peace, reconciliation and reconstruction."
 
Beijing has also called on the Taliban to uphold its pledge to restrain militants seeking independence for the traditionally Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang. Wang has urged the group to keep border crossings open, while offering $31 million in humanitarian assistance, along with 3 million doses of Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines.
 
China has also previously signed deals for oil, gas and copper mining in Afghanistan, although those have long been dormant.
 
China has condemned foreign intervention in the country and has shown little enthusiasm for establishing a major economic presence.
 
While pledging cooperation with NATO, Wang criticized the dispatch of planes and ships from member states to areas near China’s borders, saying “the Asia-Pacific region does not need new military groups, nor should it involve a confrontation between great powers, even less a small circle designed to incite a new Cold War.”
 
Stoltenberg said the alliance “does not see China as an adversary, but called on China to uphold its international commitments and act responsibly in the international system," the NATO news release said.
 
He also raised NATO’s concerns over China’s “coercive policies, expanding nuclear arsenal and lack of transparency on its military modernization," the release added.
Related Stories
Iran: Saudi, US, Israel fanning flames of regional tensions
Islam Times - Iran says Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Israel are fanning the flames of regional crises through their interventionist policies and invasive actions.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
28 September 2021
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
28 September 2021
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
26 September 2021
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021