0
Tuesday 28 September 2021 - 10:56

US Murders Soar Nearly 30% in 2020, FBI Reports

Story Code : 956153
US Murders Soar Nearly 30% in 2020, FBI Reports
Murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses rose 29.4 percent in 2020 over 2019, marking the largest annual increase since national record-keeping began in the 1960s, the New York Times and Washington Post reported.
 
Overall violent crime was up 5.6% to nearly 1.3 million incidents, although property crime fell 7.8% to nearly 6.5 million incidents, marking the 18th consecutive year that property crimes have decreased, the FBI said, Reuters reported.
 
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program collects data reported by law enforcement agencies across the country.
 
A greater percent of homicides were the result of gun violence - 76% in 2020 versus 73% in 2019 - with Houston seeing a 55% increase in gun homicides, reaching 343 in 2020 compared to 221 in 2019, the Washington Post reported.
 
US President Joe Biden has focused on gun violence in his anti-crime policy, urging greater cooperation among local and federal leaders.
 
Biden, who has pledged to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws, in June unveiled measures to stem the flow of firearms used in crimes, building on executive orders signed in April that include a push by the Justice Department to better control self-assembled "ghost guns."
 
The Democratic president, who has longstanding ties to law enforcement, has also announced steps to hold rogue firearms dealers accountable for violating federal laws and help states hire more police officers using COVID-19 rescue funds.
Related Stories
Trump shouldn’t run again in 2020: Ex-wife
Islam Times - The former wife of US President Donald Trump says he should not run for president again in the next round of elections in 2020.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
28 September 2021
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
28 September 2021
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
26 September 2021
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021