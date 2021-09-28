Yemeni Forces Keep Advancing in Ma’rib

Islam Times - Forces of the Yemeni army and allied Popular Committees took control of Horra and Nejad regions and the strategic Umm Rbeish region located west of Al-Juba district in the strategic Ma’rib province.

The advances, military experts said, will put more pressure on the Saudi-backed forces inside the city, as the Al-Juba district is close to the city and one the last lines of defense for the Saudi-baked forces.

For months now, the Yemeni army has been intensifying its military operations to liberate the oil-rich province of Ma’rib. Meanwhile, the Yemeni troops continue to advance towards the camp of Saudi-backed forces in the region of Kashina, which was recently hit by two ballistic missiles.

Ma’rib is witnessing remarkable advances by Yemen’s armed forces backed by local tribes who are determined to liberate their soil from foreign powers.

People in the province say the Saudi-backed forces should leave the country before they get expelled by the Yemeni army.

The victories came following fierce clashes with the Saudi-led coalition’s forces in the southern front of the province.