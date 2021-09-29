0
Wednesday 29 September 2021 - 02:23

US Fears Iranian Fuel, Denies Its ‘Persons’ Access to It in Crisis-hit Lebanon

Story Code : 956266
US Fears Iranian Fuel, Denies Its ‘Persons’ Access to It in Crisis-hit Lebanon
A leaked document sent by the US Department of the Treasury to the Director of US Department of State Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs - Office of Sanctions Policy and Implementation, Jim Mullinax, revealed that any US ‘person’ is not allowed to purchase Iranian oil sent to crisis-hit Lebanon, where the fuel substance is already scarce and could be hardly available even at the black market.

“As described in the Application, you do not anticipate that the Licensees will purchase petroleum products that they know to be of Iranian origin or that they will deal with Hizballah or Amana Fuel Co.” the document read.

It further added that “No United States person, wherever located, may approve, finance, facilitate, or guarantee any transaction by a foreign person where the transaction by that foreign person would be prohibited by the ITSR if performed by a United States person or within the United States.”
Related Stories
Rockets Launched by Syrian Militants Hit Lebanon’s Bekaa
Islam Times - Three rockets launched by mercenaries deployed across the Lebanese border with Syria hit the Bekaa valley Saturday, the state-run National News Agency reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
28 September 2021
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
28 September 2021
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
26 September 2021
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021