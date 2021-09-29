0
Wednesday 29 September 2021 - 02:25

Iran’s Plans Formulated to Combat ‘Israeli’ Threats: Military Official

Story Code : 956267
Iran’s Plans Formulated to Combat ‘Israeli’ Threats: Military Official
In comments at a Tuesday meeting with academic elites about regional threats, the informed official at the Khatam al-Anbia Central Base said plans have been formulated to thwart the ‘Israeli’ threats.

“With the backing of the US and some European countries, the Zionist regime is still considered to be in first place of threats and insecurity in the West Asia region,” the official noted.

He also added that Iran has prepared “multiple intelligence and operational scenarios” about the “evil” Zionist regime’s “sensitive centers and strategic systems”, as well as the US’ sources in connection with ‘Israel.’

Such scenarios have lifted the Islamic Republic’s position from “intelligence ambiguities and deficiencies to transparency with full access”, meaning that Iran has the “strategic upper hand” in this equation, the official stated.

The senior defense official warned that the Iranian Armed Forces can inflict heavy and irreparable costs on the enemies, saying, “The bulk of America’s financial and humanitarian costs and multiple defeats in the region, especially in the past two decades, has been caused by following the Zionist regime’s strategies and demands.”

The official cautioned that US-‘Israel’ ties will soon turn into a “lose-lose relation”, saying Iran will demonstrate the criteria and components of that debacle in due time.

In remarks in August, Islamic Revolution Guard Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami warned the Zionist regime’s prime minister to be mindful of the consequences of his threats against the Islamic Republic, saying Iran’s defense and offense power is fit for a harsh response to every enemy.
Related Stories
Daesh-linked militants kill 13 Philippine marines in south: Military official
Islam Times - Thirteen Philippine marines have been killed in fresh gun battles with Daesh-affiliated militants who have overrun parts of a southern ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
28 September 2021
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
28 September 2021
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
26 September 2021
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021