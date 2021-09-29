0
Wednesday 29 September 2021 - 03:19

'Xenophobia' against Venezuelan Migrants in Chile Condemned: UN

Story Code : 956270
About 3,000 protesters took to the streets of the northern port city of Iquique on Saturday, some burning the belongings of rough-sleeping migrants who had been occupying a public square for months.

In a tweet, the UN mission in Chile on Monday urged the "authorities and the population to act within the framework of respect for human rights and international humanitarian rights."

The world body expressed its willingness to provide technical assistance and to "collaborate in the efforts of national and local authorities."

The Iquique protesters waved Chilean flags and chanted slogans against the migrants, most of them fleeing dire economic conditions in Venezuela by crossing the Andes Mountains and Atacama desert.

Eduardo Stein, the UN Refugee Agency and UN Migration Agency's representative for Venezuelan migrants, expressed his "sadness and dismay" at what he described as acts of hate and intolerance.

"Discrimination and xenophobia have no place in our countries and must be firmly condemned," he said, AFP reported.

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera also condemned the violence in a statement.

"We categorically condemn the brutal aggression that an uncontrolled mob committed against a group of undocumented migrants from Venezuela," said Pinera, who was on a visit to Uruguay.

"We are doing everything necessary to ensure this crime does not go unpunished."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced the violence as "xenophobic" and "discriminatory" in a televised address.

"We are going to respond ... For these compatriots who are in Iquique," he said.

The leftist leader indicated that he had activated the "Return to the Homeland" program – launched in August 2018 to facilitate the voluntary return of migrants – for those wishing to go home.

The demonstration took place a day after police evacuated a migrant camp that had existed for a year on the town square. Most of the migrants, poor and undocumented, are surviving on odd jobs and sleeping in tents.

Chile is Latin America's wealthiest country per capita.

According to the Jesuit Migrant Service, more than 23,000 undocumented people entered Chile, a country of 19 million, from January to July – almost 7,000 more than in the whole of 2020.
Related Stories
UN Chief Says Tsunami Of Hate And Xenophobia Sparked by Covid-19
Islam Times - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an “all-out effort” to end the “tsunami of hate and xenophobia” sparked ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
28 September 2021
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
28 September 2021
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
26 September 2021
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021