Saudi Coalition Seizes Yemeni Ship Carrying Fuel

Islam Times - The Chief Executive of Yemen’s Oil Company announced that Saudi-Emirati aggressing coalition seized another ship carrying fuel for Yemen.

The Saudi coalition has seized “Voss Power” ship, according to Ammar al-Azrai Chief Executive of Yemeni Oil Company, Yemeni-based SABA News Agency.He announced that Saudi aggressing coalition does not allow the ship to enter Al-Hudaydah Port in Yemen although the seized ship has received a permit from the United Nations.Al-Azrai emphasized that the ship is carrying 27,000 tons of diesel and fuel oil which belongs to Yemeni private sector.The Yemeni official pointed out that the continued stealing of Yemeni fuel ships shows the arrogance of the Saudi-led coalition in defiance of the United Nations and ignoring the suffering of Yemeni people, the suffering that is increasing following the blockade of Yemen.The continued seizure of Yemeni ships is a clear violation of international and humanitarian law, he said, adding that the United Nations and international community are responsible for the deteriorating situation of Yemeni people.