UK Labour Party Members Condemn Israel for ‘Ongoing Nakba’ in Occupied Palestine

Islam Times - Members of British Labour Party passed a resolution condemning Israel for perpetrating an “ongoing Nakba” in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The motion, brought by Young Labour, was approved at the party’s annual conference on Monday with about twice as many votes for as against, according to the Jewish News website.“Conference condemns the ongoing Nakba in Palestine, Israel’s militarized violence attacking the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the forced displacements from Sheikh Jarrah [neighborhood in East Al-Quds] and the deadly assault on Gaza,” the motion read.“Together with the de facto annexation of Palestinian land by accelerated settlement building and statements of Israel’s intention to proceed with annexation, it is ever clearer that Israel is intent on eliminating any prospects of Palestinian self-determination,” it added.The motion also noted a Trades Union Congress in 2020 that described Israel’s West Bank policies, including settlement building and annexation, as “another significant step towards the UN Crime of Apartheid”.The British legislators cited “unequivocal” reports by Israeli human rights group B’Tselem and the New York-based Human Rights Watch that branded Israel as an “apartheid” regime.Earlier this year, B’Tselem said in a report that Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws.It said, “Israeli apartheid, which promotes the supremacy of Jews over Palestinians, was not born in one day or of a single speech. It is a process that has gradually grown more institutionalized and explicit, with mechanisms introduced over time in law and practice to promote Jewish supremacy.”“These accumulated measures, their pervasiveness in legislation and political practice, and the public and judicial support they receive – all form the basis for our conclusion that the bar for labeling the Israeli regime as apartheid has been met,” the advocacy group said.Israel occupied the West Bank and East Al-Quds during the Six-Day War in 1967. It later annexed East Al-Quds in a move not recognized by the international community.Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state, with East Al-Quds as its capital.But Israel’s aggressive settlement expansion and annexation plans have dealt a serious blow to any prospects of peace.The Gaza Strip has also been under an inhumane Israeli land, air and sea siege since 2007 and witnessed three wars since 2008.