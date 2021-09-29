0
Wednesday 29 September 2021 - 04:34

Various Issues Discussed by Syrian-Jordanian Ministerial Meetings: SANA

SANA correspondent in Amman said that the final meeting will be held on Wednesday afternoon at the Jordanian Ministry of Trade and Industry, and it will discuss the understandings and the results of the bilateral meetings.

Jordanian Minister of Industry and Trade, Maha Ali, noted in televised statements that the meetings of the Syrian ministerial delegation with its counterpart in Jordan discussed the issues of trade exchange and the trucks movement.

The discussions also dealt with the issue of opening the joint Jordanian-Syrian free zone, in addition to the files of electricity, water and agriculture, the Minister said.

“We look forward to reaching understandings to frame cooperation to serve the interest of both peoples and countries,” she added.
