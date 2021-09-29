0
Wednesday 29 September 2021 - 11:13

Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt

Story Code : 956339
The Biden administration is leaning heavily on Egypt, which has long played a role as mediator between the two sides, even as it presses Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi to stop his crackdown on dissent.

“He will also discuss Egypt’s role in promoting security and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians following the visit by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet to Egypt earlier this month,” said National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.

Sullivan plans to follow up on the Egypt talks during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, next week in Washington, Horne said.

Talks with Haluta would also include “a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group,” Horne said. The joint task force is largely focused on coordinating efforts between Washington and Jerusalem to counter Iran and its nuclear program.

Egypt brokered a cease-fire after an 11-day Israeli war on Gaza last May.

While the Gaza front has been largely quiet in recent weeks, last week saw one of the deadliest clashes in the West Bank in recent years, with Israeli occupation forces killing five Resistance operatives during raids. Two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded.
