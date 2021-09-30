0
Thursday 30 September 2021 - 08:18

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Jenin and Al-Quds

Story Code : 956481
Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Jenin and Al-Quds
Occupation forces raided the West Bank city of Jenin before dawn on Thursday, with several Palestinians bravely confronting the raid. Alaa Nassar Shafik Zayoud was martyred during the clash.

The Islamic Jihad Resistance pronounced martyrdom of Zayoud, saying he was member of its military wing, Al-Quds Brigades.

Israeli media reported that the so-called “Border Police’s undercover unit” and the “Haruv counter-terrorism reconnaissance unit” were in Burqin as part of an ongoing crackdown on a Resistance cell belonging to Hamas movement in the West Bank.

Meanwhile in Al-Quds Old City, occupation police shot dead a Palestinian woman.

Israeli media claimed that the woman, said to be roughly 30 years old, attempted to stab occupation officers. She was from the town of Qabatiya, outside Jenin, in the northern West Bank.
