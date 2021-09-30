Iraqi Officials Voice Support for Ayatollah Sistani's Statement

Islam Times - The Iraqi Prime Minister and President expressed their support for the statement of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of World's Shia Muslims, in Iraq, regarding the elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi stressed the importance of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani's remarks on elections with high national and humanitarian themes. While announcing the commitment of government institutions to protect the election process, he called on the announced candidates to abide by the law and regulations, saying that voters should also have broad and fair participation in the elections.In a statement, Iraqi President Barham Salih also said that the orders of Ayatollah Sistani, the supreme Shi'a authority in Iraq, regarding the elections stemmed from his national position in the current sensitive situation in defense of the homeland the victory of the citizens. He also called on Iraqis to participate widely in the elections to correct the government system's shortcomings.He stressed the need to ensure the free will of Iraqis to participate widely in the elections to reform the shortcomings in the system of government.In a statement, Ayatollah Sistani, supreme Religious authority of the Iraqi Shi'a, called on the Iraqi people to participate in the parliamentary elections, consciously and responsibly, and remove the corrupt and incompetent hands from the main posts of the government.Iraq's fifth parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 10, with 239 new members of parliament to be elected to elect a new prime minister and a new government.