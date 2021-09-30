0
Thursday 30 September 2021 - 08:53

Haniyeh: US and Israel Do Not Accept Any Political Solution to Palestine

In a speech on Wednesday, Ismail Haniyeh said: "Joe Biden and Naftali Bennett's options regarding the occupation will not change much."

"The Israeli government continues its policy of occupation, land grabbing, and violation of the rights of the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip," he said.

According to the Anatolian News Agency, Haniyeh added: "I believe that US policy towards Israel will not change anything. Because in this regard, the two sides have inter-related interests."

Referring to the compromise agreements between some Arab countries and Israel, he noted that some Arab countries attribute their legitimacy to the United States. But this approach did not reflect reality.

The head of Hamas' political bureau said: "The relations of the Arab governments with the occupying Israeli regime do not mean that the Arab nations have accepted the Zionist regime and the recently signed agreements."
