Thursday 30 September 2021 - 10:22

Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell

Story Code : 956504
The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul.

It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of US dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.
