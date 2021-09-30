Yemenis’ Demonstrations against Occupiers, Looters ‘A Real Revolution’: Official

Islam Times - Yemen’s Ansarullah movement supports protests in the country’s south against the Saudi-led military occupation and its plundering of Yemeni resources, an official said.

Speaking to the Lebanese al-Mayadeen television channel on Wednesday, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, described popular demonstrations in the southern regions as “a real revolution.”“The Ansarullah movement supports the protests against the occupiers and those who plunder Yemen's wealth,” he said.“Despite conflict over their interests in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are taking advantage of the rallies in the south.”Bukhaiti also complained that Yemen’s wealth is still being looted by Saudi Arabia and the Islah Party, loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.South Yemen has been paralyzed by a power struggle between the Saudi-backed Hadi regime and the UAE-sponsored southern separatists. They are nominal allies under the Saudi-led coalition that is waging a bloody war on Yemen, with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.Over the past few weeks, people have taken to the streets in the areas occupied by the Saudi-backed regime in southern Yemen to voice their outrage at widespread poverty and electricity outages, as well as the devaluation of the local currency.Referring to the ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire in Yemen, Bukhaiti said that Hadi and Islah Party have no influence in the talks because Washington has the final say in the matter.“If the United States wants to stop the war on Yemen, it can do it only by a call with Saudi Arabia," he added. “The continuation of the war in the region is in the interest of Israel and the arms markets.”The Yemeni official further stressed that the areas under the control of the Sana’a government enjoy stable security and economic situation.The aim of the Saudi-led military aggression was to return to power the Hadi regime and crush the Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.Yemeni forces have gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the impoverished country.