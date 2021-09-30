Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran

Islam Times - The Iranian Army’s Ground Force has deployed various units to the country’s northwestern regions for a military exercise.

The war game, codenamed ‘Conquerors of Khaybar’, will kick off in northwest of Iran on Friday, Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari announced.The drill will be attended by armored, artillery, drone, and electronic warfare units with aerial support from the Ground Force Airborne Division’s helicopters, the commander said.He noted that the purpose of the war game is to boost the combat preparedness of the Army troops.The Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness, the general added.