0
Thursday 30 September 2021 - 11:15

Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer

Story Code : 956513
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
According to Wafa news agency, Khaled Mahajneh described the prison conditions as "very harsh and inhumane."

He is a member of the defense team assigned to the prisoners by the Palestinian Authority's Commission of Detainees' Affairs.

"They do not know the time. They do not know if it is day or night. And they are subject to continuous interrogation by Israeli intelligence officers," the lawyer explained. "Moreover, they have not been able to change their clothes since the time of their recapture, and are being held in solitary confinement."

On Wednesday morning, an Israeli court extended the detention of the escapees until Sunday, along with another five prisoners whom Israel claims assisted them to escape and then covered it up.
Related Stories
US could have prevented Sheikh Nimr’s execution: International lawyer
Islam Times - The United States could have easily prevented Saudi Arabia’s execution of prominent Shia cleric, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, says an international ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia's S-400 Systems Worth Tensions with US
30 September 2021
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
30 September 2021
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
30 September 2021
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
29 September 2021
Nigeria Airstrike on Village in Northeast Leaves at least 20 Fishermen Dead
Nigeria Airstrike on Village in Northeast Leaves at least 20 Fishermen Dead
29 September 2021
Iran Urges Global Nuclear Disarmament at General Assembly Meeting
Iran Urges Global Nuclear Disarmament at General Assembly Meeting
29 September 2021
Palestinian Prisoners Continue Hunger Strike, Boycott ‘Israeli’ Courts
Palestinian Prisoners Continue Hunger Strike, Boycott ‘Israeli’ Courts
29 September 2021
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
28 September 2021
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
28 September 2021
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
28 September 2021
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
26 September 2021
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021