Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer

Islam Times - The six Palestinian prisoners who escaped Gilboa Prison and were then recaptured are being tortured inside Israeli jails, their lawyer said.

According to Wafa news agency, Khaled Mahajneh described the prison conditions as "very harsh and inhumane."He is a member of the defense team assigned to the prisoners by the Palestinian Authority's Commission of Detainees' Affairs."They do not know the time. They do not know if it is day or night. And they are subject to continuous interrogation by Israeli intelligence officers," the lawyer explained. "Moreover, they have not been able to change their clothes since the time of their recapture, and are being held in solitary confinement."On Wednesday morning, an Israeli court extended the detention of the escapees until Sunday, along with another five prisoners whom Israel claims assisted them to escape and then covered it up.