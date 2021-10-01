FM Hails Iran’s Friendship, Cooperation with China

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulated China on its National Day, hailing the close cooperation and friendship between the two ancient civilizations.

In a post written in the Chinese language on his Twitter account on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat commemorated the 72nd anniversary of establishment of the People's Republic of China.As China celebrates its 72nd birthday, “we share joy with our Chinese friends,” Amirabdollahian said.“China’s achievements deserve unreserved applause. We cherish our friendship with China. The two countries have joined hands to fight the pandemic, jointly build the ‘Belt and Road’, and sign a comprehensive cooperation plan. These are all two-way trips between the two ancient civilizations,” the foreign minister added.He also expressed gratitude to China for the consignment of 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that it has recently shipped to Tehran, saying Iran “will always remember this friendship”.China celebrates its National Day on October 1, commemorating the formal proclamation of the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949.