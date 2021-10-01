Iran’s Nuclear Deal ‘at a Sensitive Juncture’: EU’s Borrell

Islam Times - European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thu. said that Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is at the critical juncture.

He, who has travelled to Qatar, said that Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is at a sensitive and critical juncture, Al Jazeera reported.Borrell pointed out that nuclear talks with Iran would resume at an acceptable time.EU foreign policy chief said as a mediator he expects Iran’s nuclear talks would resume as soon as possible but did not give any further detail in this respect.However, he emphasized that the IAEA will continue to work together with Islamic Republic of Iran to resume talks in Austrian capital of Vienna.