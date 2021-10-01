0
Friday 1 October 2021 - 03:06

Saudi Coalition Launches Rocket, Artillery Attacks on Yemen's Saada

Saudi Coalition Launches Rocket, Artillery Attacks on Yemen
The Yemeni Al-Masira network reported that the Saudi coalition has targeted the Razih and Shada'a districts in Saada province with rocket and artillery attacks.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

In the meantime, Yemen's Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said that the Saudi coalition and their mercenaries had violated ceasefires 228 times in the western Yemeni province of al-Hudaydah in the past 24 hours.

The ceasefire agreed in Sweden between the Yemenis and Saudi delegations started on the morning of Tuesday, December 18, 2018, in the western Yemeni province of Al-Hudaydah, but the Saudi coalition has been violating it every day.

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.

The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.

The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis. 
