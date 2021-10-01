0
Friday 1 October 2021 - 03:07

North Korea Tests Anti-aircraft Missile: State Media

Story Code : 956618
North Korea Tests Anti-aircraft Missile: State Media
The anti-aircraft missile had a "remarkable combat performance" and included twin rudder controls and other new technologies, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The tests highlighted how North Korea has been steadily developing increasingly sophisticated weapons, raising the stakes for efforts to press it to give up its nuclear and missile programs in return for U.S. sanctions relief.

It was North Korea's second known weapons test this week after launching a previously unseen hypersonic missile on Tuesday. It has also fired ballistic missiles, and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities, in recent weeks.

Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its weapons programs, which have made rapid progress under Kim Jong-un, including missiles capable of reaching the whole of the US mainland and by far its most powerful nuclear test to date. 
