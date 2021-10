Islam Times - The Joint Chamber of Military Operations for Palestinian Factions issued on Thursday a statement in which it vowed harsh responses to the Israeli enemy if it continues committing crimes against the Palestinian people.

The statement added that the Israeli assassination of the martyr Mohammad Ammar on Gaza border crossed all the red lines, hailing the steadfastness of all the Palestinians in face of the Zionist occupation.Ammar on the same day succumbed to his wounds inflicted by the Zionist fire on Gaza border.