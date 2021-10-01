0
Friday 1 October 2021 - 10:52

Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders

Story Code : 956671
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
These military exercises have begun on Friday morning in Northwestern parts of Iran with the participation of armored units, artillery, UAVs with the support of Army Air Force helicopters.

These exercises are held in line with detailed planning and based on a scheduled program aimed at testing weapons, military equipment and assessing the combat readiness of the Armed Forces in the bordering areas of the country, the Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said.

According to Heidari, these military exercises are being held by using certain equipment and combat capabilities of Army Ground Forces units with the aim of improving the combat readiness in this region.

In these drills, first, the Iran Army Ground Force's UAV unit made a general identification of the area.

Then the information was sent to the command post, and the 25th Rapid Reaction Brigade carried out the exercises.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
1 October 2021
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
1 October 2021
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
1 October 2021
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
30 September 2021
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia's S-400 Systems Worth Tensions with US
30 September 2021
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
30 September 2021
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
30 September 2021
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
29 September 2021
Nigeria Airstrike on Village in Northeast Leaves at least 20 Fishermen Dead
Nigeria Airstrike on Village in Northeast Leaves at least 20 Fishermen Dead
29 September 2021
Iran Urges Global Nuclear Disarmament at General Assembly Meeting
Iran Urges Global Nuclear Disarmament at General Assembly Meeting
29 September 2021
Palestinian Prisoners Continue Hunger Strike, Boycott ‘Israeli’ Courts
Palestinian Prisoners Continue Hunger Strike, Boycott ‘Israeli’ Courts
29 September 2021
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
28 September 2021