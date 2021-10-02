0
Saturday 2 October 2021 - 06:04

Turkey to Seek Compensation for Removal from US-led Fighter Jet Program

Story Code : 956781
Erdogan made the remarks on his way back from Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday, where he held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier.
 
He expressed hope to meet US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in the Italian capital of Rome next month to discuss the cancelled F-35 project, including a $1.4 billion payment Turkey had made before its expulsion from the program.
 
“We made a $1.4 billion payment, what will become of that?” Erdogan said. “We did not - and do not - earn this money easily. Either they will give us our planes or they will give us the money.”
 
Biden refused to meet with Erdogan at the UN General Assembly last week.
 
Erdogan further stressed that Turkey would not step back from its deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia, adding that Ankara will proceed with acquiring the advanced air defense units despite US opposition.
 
“The S-400 process continues. There is no turning back.” he said.
 
Turkey and Russia finalized an agreement on the delivery of the S-400 missile systems in late 2017.
 
The S-400 entered service with the Russian army in 2007 and is considered Russia’s most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system.
 
Capable of engaging targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers, the missile system can destroy aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles. It can also be used against land-based targets.
