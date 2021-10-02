Zionist Media Exposes Goal of Lapid Visit to Bahrain: Establishing Military Cooperation against Iran

Islam Times - The Israeli media highlighted the main purpose of the visit of the Zionist foreign minister Yair Lapid to Bahrain, stressing that it aims at establishing a military cooperation between the two sides against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Meanwhile, the Bahraini people continued protesting in rejection of the normalization deal with the Zionist entity and the visit of its foreign minister to Al-Manama.

Moreover, the Bahraini netizens launched a cyber campaign against Lapid’s visit, vowing to confront the Israeli enemy by all means.

The Zionist analysts revealed that Israeli wants Bahrain to cooperate in the field of confronting the threat of the Iranian drones, adding that the Bahrinai regime officials consider Tehran endanger them existentially.