Saturday 2 October 2021 - 06:11

Zionist Media Exposes Goal of Lapid Visit to Bahrain: Establishing Military Cooperation against Iran

Story Code : 956784
The Zionist analysts revealed that Israeli wants Bahrain to cooperate in the field of confronting the threat of the Iranian drones, adding that the Bahrinai regime officials consider Tehran endanger them existentially.
 
Meanwhile, the Bahraini people continued protesting in rejection of the normalization deal with the Zionist entity and the visit of its foreign minister to Al-Manama.
 
Moreover, the Bahraini netizens launched a cyber campaign against Lapid’s visit, vowing to confront the Israeli enemy by all means.
