0
Saturday 2 October 2021 - 08:28

Taliban Say They Raided ISIS Hideout North of Kabul

Story Code : 956823
Taliban Say They Raided ISIS Hideout North of Kabul
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, there has been an increase in attacks by ISIS militants targeting Taliban members. The Taliban and ISIS are enemies, and the attacks have raised the specter of a wider conflict between the long-time rivals.

In late August, an ISIS suicide bomber targeted US evacuation efforts outside Kabul international airport in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 US troops.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that Friday's raid took place in the city of Charikar in Parwan province. He did not provide more details and his statement could not be independently verified.

The raid followed an arrest by the Taliban of two ISIS members linked to a roadside bombing that targeted their vehicle in the city, wounding four fighters, Karimi said. The two were questioned and the information they provided helped the Taliban identify the hideout, he added.

ISIS is based largely in eastern Nangarhar province but the group has ramped up attacks across Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. Several Taliban fighters have been killed in ISIS attacks in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. 
Comment


Featured Stories
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
2 October 2021
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
2 October 2021
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
2 October 2021
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
1 October 2021
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
1 October 2021
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
1 October 2021
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
1 October 2021
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
30 September 2021
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia's S-400 Systems Worth Tensions with US
30 September 2021
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
30 September 2021
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
30 September 2021
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
29 September 2021