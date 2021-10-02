Philippines President Announces Retirement from Politics

Duterte, who has been president since 2016, is ineligible to seek another term in the next year’s presidential vote.
His ruling PDP-Laban party instead nominated the 76-year-old for the position of vice-president.
But Duterte announced on Saturday that he won’t be running for VP, saying that he had made this decision in response to the “public’s wishes.”
“Today, I announce my retirement from politics,” he said, appearing alongside loyalist Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, who will be PDP-Laban party’s candidate for vice-president instead.