Saturday 2 October 2021 - 10:18

Iran Unveils New Radar

Story Code : 956852
Air Defense Commander Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard unveiled the two new products, the ‘Hormuz’ tactical mid-range radar and the ‘Shams’ simulator, a system used for long-range operations.

In comments at the event, the general said Hormuz can calculate the velocity and distance of targets with high accuracy and transfer the data to the fire control system for the launch of air defense missiles.

He also noted that the new radar has distinguishing features like enhanced combat capabilities, lower time needed for repair and maintenance, and higher precision in detecting targets.

The commander pointed to the Shams simulator, saying the strategic long-range system is used against ballistic missiles and a range of other targets.

The homegrown system can simulate action against various targets in long ranges through modern combat scenarios, the commander said.

In comments last month, General Sabahi Fard said Iran has developed such advanced air defense equipment that it can monitor hostile activities even at the bases of the enemy.

If the enemies make any unwise decision against Iran, they will face a heavy defeat, he warned.

The general also noted that Iran has turned into the region’s top air defense power. “Today, the (Iranian) air defense has reached such a level of combat capabilities that it does not need (help from) other countries.”

The concept of radar-evading aircraft is meaningless in the structure of the Iranian air defense, the commander noted, saying the country’s air defense systems can detonate targets at a range of 200 kilometers.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere, including in the field of Air Defense.
