Islam Times - The United Nations Mission in Mali announced on Saturday that four members of its delegation have been killed and injured when an explosive device exploded in this country.

A bomb blast near the northern city of Tessalit has killed at least one UN staff and injured three others, the UN Mission in Mali said in a statement on Saturday.So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast.Mali has been plagued by coups and insecurity since 2012, followed by the rise of terrorist groups.