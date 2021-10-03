Hundreds Protest in Brazil against Bolsonaro, Demanding his Impeachment

Islam Times - Brazilians take to the streets in several cities on Saturday to protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by conservative groups, days after a massive mobilization supporting the country's embattled far-right leader.The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pressed for the impeachment of leftwing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016.The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into Bolsonaro and his associates for spreading false information.Brazil's Supreme Court added "Bolsonaro" to the list of people who will be prosecuted by the judiciary for "spreading false information."