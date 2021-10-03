Terrorists Transfer Rockets with Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib
Story Code : 956961
According to the sources, the terrorist group loaded warheads with chlorine and sarin gases with the help of French and Belgian citizens and a Moroccan national.
Eight rockets are said to have been delivered in two ambulances to Al-Ghab Plain in Hama and Idlib's southern countryside.
The terrorists are likely to be plotting chemical attacks to blame them on the Syrian military.
The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, which has already suffered a series of defeats by the Syrian army and Islamic Resistance forces in various parts of the country, is present in de-escalation areas, continuing its hostile actions.