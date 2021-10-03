0
Sunday 3 October 2021 - 05:25

Terrorists Transfer Rockets with Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib

Story Code : 956961
Terrorists Transfer Rockets with Toxic Agents to Syria
According to the sources, the terrorist group loaded warheads with chlorine and sarin gases with the help of French and Belgian citizens and a Moroccan national.

Eight rockets are said to have been delivered in two ambulances to Al-Ghab Plain in Hama and Idlib's southern countryside.

The terrorists are likely to be plotting chemical attacks to blame them on the Syrian military.

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, which has already suffered a series of defeats by the Syrian army and Islamic Resistance forces in various parts of the country, is present in de-escalation areas, continuing its hostile actions. 
Related Stories
At Least 40 Attacks Carried Out by Terrorists on Syria's Idlib: Russian Military
Islam Times - The militants from al-Nusra Front terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 40 times in 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry's ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
2 October 2021
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
2 October 2021
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
2 October 2021
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
1 October 2021
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
1 October 2021
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
1 October 2021
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
1 October 2021
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
30 September 2021
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia's S-400 Systems Worth Tensions with US
30 September 2021
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
30 September 2021
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
30 September 2021
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
29 September 2021