Terrorists Transfer Rockets with Toxic Agents to Syria's Idlib

Islam Times - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group together with foreign experts, has delivered rockets with a payload of gas to the frontline in Syria's provinces of Idlib and Hama, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Saturday, citing sources in Idlib.

According to the sources, the terrorist group loaded warheads with chlorine and sarin gases with the help of French and Belgian citizens and a Moroccan national.Eight rockets are said to have been delivered in two ambulances to Al-Ghab Plain in Hama and Idlib's southern countryside.The terrorists are likely to be plotting chemical attacks to blame them on the Syrian military.The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, which has already suffered a series of defeats by the Syrian army and Islamic Resistance forces in various parts of the country, is present in de-escalation areas, continuing its hostile actions.