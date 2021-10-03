0
Sunday 3 October 2021 - 05:40

2 Explosions in Afghanistan Leave 10 Dead, Injured

Story Code : 956963
2 Explosions in Afghanistan Leave 10 Dead, Injured
A bomb blast in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan has killed and injured several people, Al Jazeera television reported.

According to the Qatari TV channel, an informed security source in Afghanistan said that the incident took place in a wedding hall in the city of Aqcha in the province.

One person was killed and five others were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, four people, including two Taliban militants, were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan, the local media reported.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Related Stories
Pentagon Rises to 110 Number of US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Strike
Islam Times - The Pentagon has once again raised the number of American troops wounded in Iran's retaliatory missile attack in Iraq last month, ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
2 October 2021
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
2 October 2021
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
2 October 2021
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
1 October 2021
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
1 October 2021
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
1 October 2021
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
1 October 2021
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
30 September 2021
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia's S-400 Systems Worth Tensions with US
30 September 2021
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
30 September 2021
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
30 September 2021
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
29 September 2021