Islam Times - The Defense Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Friday warned foes against any ignorant, unwise action.

Enemies of the Iranian nation would definitely receive a crushing response and pay a big price in case they commit any ignorant, unwise action, Defense Minister wrote in a tweet.Iran’s Army Ground Forces started military drills entitled as ‘Fatehan (Conquerors) of Kheibar’ in northwestern parts of the country on Friday Morning.