US Forces Relocate Daesh Members from Camp in Syria to Iraq’s Mosul

Islam Times - The US military has secretly transferred Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) families from the dangerous Al-Hawl detention camp in Syria, which is run by allied Kurdish militants, to a facility in Iraq’s Northern province of Nineveh, a report says.

A high-ranking Iraq security source, requesting anonymity, told Iraqi Arabic-language Al-Maalomah news agency on Friday that American forces relocated scores of children and women to Jeddah camp some 65 kilometers (40 miles) South of Mosul.The transfers took place under the supervision of authorities from the so-called Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, also known as Rojava.Among them are people wanted by the Iraqi judiciary on charges of belonging to Daesh terrorist group, as well as the wives of senior commanders of the outfit responsible for terrorist attacks against security forces.Last April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States was using Daesh to impede a political solution to the decade-long crisis in Syria and supporting separatist militants in a flagrant violation of international resolutions.Back in May last year, a number of captured Daesh terrorists confessed to close cooperation with US military forces stationed at Al-Tanf base in the Central Syrian province of Homs on carrying out various acts of terror and sabotage.During confessions broadcast on Syria’s state-run television network, several terrorists revealed that they were instructed by American forces to target Syrian government troops in and around the ancient city of Palmyra, the Tiyas Military Airbase – also known as the T-4 Airbase, the Shaer gas field as well as nearby oil wells.“Once a close aide to our commander Hassan Alqam Al-Jazrawi came to me and said he was in contact with the Americans at Al-Tanf base. The man, whose name was Hassan Al-Wali, added it was necessary to target Palmyra and T4 Airbase, and that US forces would provide us with rocket launchers and machine guns, besides financial support, cars and whatever we needed,” one of the terrorists said at the time.He added, “Americans would also launch reconnaissance aircraft to monitor the movements of Syrian army soldiers in Palmyra region, and inform us of their activities.”The US trains anti-Damascus militants at the Al-Tanf base, which is situated near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.Washington has unilaterally declared a 55-kilometer “de-confliction zone” around the facility, and frequently threatened to target Syrian forces within the area.